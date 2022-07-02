Waddell & Associates LLC Invests $282,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

