Waddell & Associates LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

