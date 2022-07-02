Waddell & Associates LLC Has $3.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Waddell & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,951,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after buying an additional 1,351,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,158,000.

ACWI stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

