Waddell & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 10,700 ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 202,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 84,539 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 1st quarter worth $598,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short MSCI EAFE alerts:

EFZ stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short MSCI EAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.