Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $175.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.
In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
