Waddell & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $175.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.