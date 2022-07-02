Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of IGD remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.