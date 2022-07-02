Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IGD remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.82. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after buying an additional 217,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 151,321 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.