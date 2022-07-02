Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.