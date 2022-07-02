VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $18.43 Average PT from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,475,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,282,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Wei Wang sold 11,196 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $94,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,008 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $113,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZIO opened at $6.75 on Friday. VIZIO has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.