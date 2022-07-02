Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Acquires A$17,150.00 in Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA – Get Rating) insider Louise Bolger acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$17,150.00 ($11,909.72).

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.17.

Viva Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs with the health and leisure industry. As of October 12, 2021, it operated approximately 122 health clubs under the Club Lime brand name within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria, Australia; and 200 franchised health clubs under the Plus Fitness brand in Australia, New Zealand, and India.

