Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Insider Acquires A$17,150.00 in Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA – Get Rating) insider Louise Bolger acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$17,150.00 ($11,909.72).
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.17.
Viva Leisure Company Profile (Get Rating)
