Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,900 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.76% of Vistra worth $78,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 256.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VST stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 4,383,255 shares worth $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

