Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 30,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ventas were worth $22,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,746,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,143,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 293,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after buying an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

VTR opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.