Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $136.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.65. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

