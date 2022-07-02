Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 14,700 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

NYSE TRI opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

