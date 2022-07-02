Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 261,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $17,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after buying an additional 38,080 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.