Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Shares of DLR opened at $131.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

