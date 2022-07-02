Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $16.32 Million Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CGI were worth $16,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 836,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,718,000 after buying an additional 58,417 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 448,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 406,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIB opened at $80.10 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIB. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.04.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

