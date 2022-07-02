Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 71,300 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $500,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 478.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.84 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

