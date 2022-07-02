Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 198,600 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.