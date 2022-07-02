Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 23,600 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Teledyne Technologies worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $248,203,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,698,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $379.63 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.72 and its 200 day moving average is $423.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $505.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

