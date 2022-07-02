Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CYBBF. UBS Group lowered Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

