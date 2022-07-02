VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.57 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

