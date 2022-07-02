Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Announces $0.82 Dividend

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.8178 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEOEY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($41.49) to €36.50 ($38.83) in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

