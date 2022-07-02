Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.97

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.97 and traded as high as C$16.33. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 590 shares trading hands.

VCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$375.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23.

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$50.87 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.12%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.