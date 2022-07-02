Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,345 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.21 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.