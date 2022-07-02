Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $188.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

