Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Darrow Company Inc.

Darrow Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 8.9% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,684,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 90,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

