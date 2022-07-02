Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

