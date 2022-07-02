Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

