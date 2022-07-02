Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

