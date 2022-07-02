Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Darrow Company Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 9.9% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Darrow Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

