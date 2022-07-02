Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $327.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.20. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.