Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after acquiring an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after acquiring an additional 93,126 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

