Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after acquiring an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,234,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.50 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

