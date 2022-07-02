Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 197,568 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $56,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $53.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

