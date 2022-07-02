Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $101.66

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $101.66 and last traded at $101.66, with a volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 138,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

