Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $100.69 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

