Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,102.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.22. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.69 and a 52 week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.