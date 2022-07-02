VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the May 31st total of 215,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. 38,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,990. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16,300.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

