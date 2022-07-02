VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $77.26 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 121.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

