VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of PPH stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $71.04 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.24.

Get VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.