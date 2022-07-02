VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $64.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.