Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Trading Up 2%

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.13). Approximately 14,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 40,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.07).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 251.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.99 million and a PE ratio of 455.36.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.