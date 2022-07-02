Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

