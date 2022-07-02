USDJ Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.85 million and $3.38 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00156833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00685968 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00085561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016143 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

