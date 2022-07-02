Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.20% of Unum Group worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 868,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after buying an additional 793,407 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after buying an additional 706,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Unum Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 233,502 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $33.81 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

