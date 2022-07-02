Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Argus currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

NYSE UTI opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $239.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

