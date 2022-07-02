Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.23 billion-$13.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.49 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.60-10.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.23.

NYSE:UHS opened at $105.97 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

