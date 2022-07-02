Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 720,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 674,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Biotechnology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 210.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 84,175 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 178.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 64.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 103,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

