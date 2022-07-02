Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.
UNTY stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $31.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $281.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unity Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
