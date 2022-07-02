United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.83-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $1,521,447.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,920.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,827 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 100.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 551,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,810,000 after purchasing an additional 275,688 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $2,185,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth $1,753,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

